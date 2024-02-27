Marqeta (MQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marqeta Stock Up 3.5 %

MQ opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MQ. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 785.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,498,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

