MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is Peconic Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Peconic Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 348,953 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises 1.3% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peconic Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of MasTec worth $21,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 3.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.87. 247,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

