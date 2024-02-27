MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, Zacks reports. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 5.69%.

MasterBrand Price Performance

MasterBrand stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.45. MasterBrand has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

