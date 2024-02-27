Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $208,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.5% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 33.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 146,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,060,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $471.65. The stock had a trading volume of 612,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,805. The firm has a market cap of $440.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $441.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $475.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

