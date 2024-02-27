Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,500.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,990,000 after buying an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $33,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTDR opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $67.71.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

