Mather Group LLC. Acquires 406 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 60.7% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $575.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $533.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.58 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

