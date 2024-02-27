Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

