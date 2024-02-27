Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.9 %

SPGI stock opened at $433.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $437.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.22.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

