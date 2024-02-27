Mather Group LLC. Buys 2,202 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,142 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $118.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $120.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.66 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

