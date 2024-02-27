Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.38% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

