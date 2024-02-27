Mather Group LLC. Has $2.16 Million Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.08% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of SGOL opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

