Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $352.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $357.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

