Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.