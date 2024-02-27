Mather Group LLC. Sells 46,655 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,655 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $465.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $468.87.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

