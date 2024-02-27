Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 106,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,537,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,644,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.