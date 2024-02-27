Mather Group LLC. Trims Position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 6.83% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 305.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period.

Shares of CIZ stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

