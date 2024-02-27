Matthew B. Kelpy Sells 100 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR traded down $19.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7,550.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,644. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,089.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7,635.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7,185.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6,478.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $133.44 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in NVR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in NVR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in NVR by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.