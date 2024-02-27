Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $387.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

