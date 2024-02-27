Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $137,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $132.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

