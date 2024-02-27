Mckinley Capital Management LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,834,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,647,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares in the company, valued at $209,442,523.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

