Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day moving average is $150.46.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

