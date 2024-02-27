Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 4,673 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Gladstone Capital worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of GLAD stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.
Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement
About Gladstone Capital
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
