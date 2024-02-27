Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 6,149 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 182.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCPC. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

