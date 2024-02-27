Mckinley Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tenaris by 67.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,066,000 after purchasing an additional 576,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 67.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 362.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 127,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter worth about $392,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of TS stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

