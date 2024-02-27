MDA (TSE:MDA) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

MDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.13.

MDA stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.21. 81,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,398. MDA has a 52 week low of C$6.21 and a 52 week high of C$14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.55.

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of MDA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total value of C$247,080.00. 13.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

