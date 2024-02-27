Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $254.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.89. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

