Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $548,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

Ross Stores stock opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

