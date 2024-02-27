Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $723,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 427,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $3,090,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

