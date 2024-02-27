Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $740,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $379.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.10. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

