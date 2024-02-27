Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.84. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $112.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

