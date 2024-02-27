Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 206,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,612,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,712,000 after purchasing an additional 118,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 143.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

