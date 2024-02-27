Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $547.91 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $542.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

