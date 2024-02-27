Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 77 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,187.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,207.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,069.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $956.51.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,522,809.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,522,809.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total value of $11,970,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,293 shares of company stock worth $113,515,121 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

