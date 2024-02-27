Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

GM opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.92%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

