Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after acquiring an additional 827,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.



Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

