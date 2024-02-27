Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $364,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $146.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,018 shares of company stock worth $2,475,578 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.