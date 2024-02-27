Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

