Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 55.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $383.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.05 and a 1-year high of $433.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

