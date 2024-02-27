Mercantile Bank Co. (MBWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 13th

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $37.14. 7,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $42.82.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

