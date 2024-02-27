Mercantile Bank Co. (MBWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 13th

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of MBWM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,756. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $596.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 597.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 11.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 22.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

