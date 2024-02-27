Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesoblast to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 199.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

