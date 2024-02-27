Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Raised by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,379 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.5% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $133,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $482.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,741,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,933,641. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $494.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total value of $15,353,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,050,682 shares of company stock valued at $420,351,741. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

