Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.4% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,050,682 shares of company stock worth $420,351,741 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.43. 5,024,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,917,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

