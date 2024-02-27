Metahero Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $31.11 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000695 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00022853 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005032 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

