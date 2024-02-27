Meteora Capital LLC Buys 3,101 Shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC)

Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in OceanTech Acquisitions I were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 118,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEC stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries.

