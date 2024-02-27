Meteora Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

Meteora Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,996 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 27.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 23.7% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $109,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 48.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NYSE:BACA opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business combination targets in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

