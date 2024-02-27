Meteora Capital LLC Purchases 24,905 Shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 0.94% of Adit EdTech Acquisition worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Price Performance

ADEX stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

