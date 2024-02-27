Meteora Capital LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI)

Meteora Capital LLC reduced its position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of Armada Acquisition Corp. I worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,226,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

