MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Tops $556.78 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $556.78 million and approximately $36.88 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $106.04 or 0.00184689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00015207 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001252 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,532.20 or 0.98459968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008683 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006980 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 103.40530417 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $39,320,725.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.