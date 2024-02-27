Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala Sells 300 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.5 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $17.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,212.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,360. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,195.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,135.46.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.